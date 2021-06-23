The Largest Fireworks Show In Minnesota Will Also Feature Live Music

The Fourth of July is my favorite holiday. The weather is typically really nice and we're pretty fortunate to have a great view of the city's fireworks display. We celebrate each year with a BBQ and blankets or lawn chairs set up in the backyard to enjoy the show. The fireworks last year were the best I've ever seen in this area. If you remember the city of Rochester canceled the 4th of July celebration in 2020 because of COVID, but that didn't stop people from lighting their own, and people went all out. The sky was lit up all night with beautiful fireworks.