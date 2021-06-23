Cancel
Ronaldo’s penalties take Portugal through after thrilling draw with France

The Guardian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortugal occupied every position in Group F at various stages of an epic contest in Budapest. At the precise moment Cristiano Ronaldo faced Hugo Lloris for the second time from the penalty spot, the European champions were out of the Euros. He also had the small matter of equalling the all-time international goalscoring record set by Iran’s Ali Daei at his feet. The weight of history, and of responsibility, does not faze a legend. Ronaldo swept home goal 109 and Portugal through.

www.theguardian.com
