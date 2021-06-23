Ronaldo’s penalties take Portugal through after thrilling draw with France

It’s another powerhouse matchup in Group F of Euro 2020 as France takes on Portugal. France, the reigning World Cup champs, currently lead the group with four points. Antoine Griezmann has the squad’s only offensive goal so far of the tournament as Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema are still yet to get going. Griezmann’s goal helped France secure a tie against Hungary while an own goal proved to the difference in a 1-0 win over Germany. On the other side, Cristiano Ronaldo has led the way offensively with three goals while Diogo Jota and Raphaël Guerreiro have also found the back of the net.