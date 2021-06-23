Big Spring City Council meeting - Highlights, 06/22/2021
During last night’s Big Spring City Council meeting, Big Spring Police Chief Chad Williams received authorization to apply for the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) Grant for partial reimbursement of budgeted body armor for uniformed patrol officers. This grant covers up to 50 percent of the budgeted body armor purchases for the next fiscal year. Chief Williams advised that the department replaces 10 body armor per year, as they are items that continuously need replacement.kbestmedia.com