10 Items That Real Simple Readers Bought in Droves During Amazon Prime Day

I must confess, I was embarrassingly slow to join the masses in reducing my kitchen usage of single-use, landfill-destined plastics. While I knew that it would take long-term, systemic environmental progress to safeguard the future of our planet, I also knew the least I could do was curb my dependence on wasteful plastic products. But I dragged my feet. Surely, I thought, making the switch to reusable storage containers wouldn't be easy or efficient, and it certainly wouldn't be cute. But then I discovered Stasher bags, the reusable, dishwasher-, microwave-, freezer-, and oven-safe silicone pouches that also come in the pastel bubblegum pink of my Y2K dreams. Better still—they're 30% off during Amazon Prime Day 2021.