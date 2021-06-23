225 units proposed in second phase of Denver apartment project

Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by Denver Business Journal. Only companies that replied to our inquiries were included in this List. The Denver area is defined as the seven-county metro (Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties). The Downtown Aquarium, ranked No. 8 on last year’s list, did not respond in time for publication. Swallow Hill Music and Lakewood Heritage, Culture & the Arts, ranked Nos. 13 and 14, respectively, on last year’s list, declined to participate this year. The Colorado Renaissance Festival and the Denver March Powwow, ranked Nos. 15 and 25, respectively, on last year’s list, were canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.