225 units proposed in second phase of Denver apartment project
A pair of proposed apartment buildings could round out a block in the Lincoln Park neighborhood where two other apartment projects are already underway.www.bizjournals.com
A pair of proposed apartment buildings could round out a block in the Lincoln Park neighborhood where two other apartment projects are already underway.www.bizjournals.com
The Denver Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/denver