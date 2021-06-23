Cancel
Denver, CO

225 units proposed in second phase of Denver apartment project

By James Rodriguez
Denver Business Journal
Denver Business Journal
 7 days ago
A pair of proposed apartment buildings could round out a block in the Lincoln Park neighborhood where two other apartment projects are already underway.

Denver Business Journal

Denver Business Journal

Denver, CO
The Denver Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Denver, CO
Denver Business Journal

Broomfield office complex sells for $97M

The property last sold for $92 million in 2012, according to previous Denver Business Journal reporting.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Denver Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: C.A.I. Marketing Inc. dba Wholesale Home Improvement.

Denver area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended June 18, 2021. Year to date through June 18, 2021, the court recorded 24 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -49% decrease from the same span the prior year.
EconomyPosted by
Denver Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - June 25, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
Colorado StatePosted by
Denver Business Journal

Colorado has the third-most popular convention center in U.S., according to new ranking

Denver's Colorado Convention Center is among the most popular and most environmentally stable convention centers in the nation, according to a new ranking.
Denver, COPosted by
Denver Business Journal

2021 Denver-Area Tourist Attractions

Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by Denver Business Journal. Only companies that replied to our inquiries were included in this List. The Denver area is defined as the seven-county metro (Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties). The Downtown Aquarium, ranked No. 8 on last year’s list, did not respond in time for publication. Swallow Hill Music and Lakewood Heritage, Culture & the Arts, ranked Nos. 13 and 14, respectively, on last year’s list, declined to participate this year. The Colorado Renaissance Festival and the Denver March Powwow, ranked Nos. 15 and 25, respectively, on last year’s list, were canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.