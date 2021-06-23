Chicago White Sox: Hopefully the hardest part of the season is over
The Chicago White Sox entered Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on a five-game losing streak. They were swept by the Houston Astros over the weekend and then allowed the Pirates to come back and win on Tuesday night to extend the streak. Well, that tough stretch is now in the past as they have defeated Pittsburgh in game two of their two-game series. Now, they can focus on getting on another roll so they can win the division.