List of all Halo: MCC 'Season 7: Elite' Season Pass rewards and tiers

With the official launch of Season 7 of Halo: The Master Chief Collection (MCC), there are now dozens of brand new items available to earn in the (free) Season 7: Elite season pass. To earn the new unlocks, you'll need to play campaign levels or multiplayer matches and complete challenges. This will net you experience, which is then used to rank up your season pass and make each item in it unlockable. At that point, all you need to do is spend a season point (earned from challenges and season pass rankups) to unlock each new item.