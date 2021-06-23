Juneteenth Celebration Honors Black History in Columbia
Juneteenth block party attendees dance, follow a tour of historical Columbia sites, and meet with local organizers at Douglass Park in Columbia, MO, Saturday, June 19, 2021. Columbia’s Juneteenth Celebration Block Party, hosted by the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, added new meaning to the holiday. It was the first time that it was celebrated as a federal holiday. This year, Columbia Parks and Recreation hosted the event at Douglass Park, including festivities such as balloons, face painting, lawn games for kids and adults, live music and free food.www.kbia.org