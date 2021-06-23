British Animation Industry to Benefit From U.K. Global Screen Fund

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has identified an increasing focus on AI as a major trend for the insurance and employee benefit funds industry. Businesses have been increasingly focusing on AI in the insurance sector in order to improve processes and offerings. AI facilitates the use of complex algorithms to make offerings accessible, accurate, and affordable for consumers. In addition, AI is being used in personalized insurance offers and policies, underwriting, and claims management to streamline the operation ecosystems. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on insurance and employee benefit fund companies, especially in North America and Europe.