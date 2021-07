GERMANTOWN — On Sunday July 4th from noon-5 p.m. please join us for Independence Day at Clermont State Historic Site. Culinary historian Lavada Nahon will be joining us to teach 17th-19thcentury cooking techniques, including those once used by enslaved people in the mid-Atlantic. Other domestic demonstrations will include, sewing and paper cutting. Watch the British Army drill on the lawn of Clermont. Listen to readings of the Declaration of Independence and Frederick Douglass’ famous speech “What to the Slave is the 4th of July?” There will be crafts and activities for children as well as tours of the exterior of the mansion. Fortunes Ice Cream will be selling their fresh, seasonal, handmade ice cream.