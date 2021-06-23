Driven Technologies Successfully Completes SOC® 2 Type 1 Examination

In the run up to MWC 2021, Guavus CEO, Alexander Shevchenko spoke to The Fast Mode on how AI/ML-driven analytics are shaping the future of telecoms and 5G, and how Guavus's AI-based analytics products, providing real-time subscriber and operations intelligence across the 5G network edge-to-core-to-cloud, enable this. The interview focuses on operator 5G monetization opportunities arising from AI/ML-driven analytics, including new customized vertical services, as well as the impact of analytics on customer experience management and network operations automation and efficiency. Alexander also shares his views on how Guavus, via its Guavus-IQ products, is driving the adoption of AI/ML to deliver these and many other new innovations. The interview also discusses the role of the 3GPP Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF) standard and Guavus’s new 5G-IQ NWDAF product in enabling operators to overcome the challenges of operating complex, multivendor 5G networks at scale and to deliver new 5G services.