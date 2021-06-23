Oregon football working hard to land 4-star WR Isaiah Sategna

One of the best receivers in the 2022 class just hit the market again after being committed to Texas A&M for three months and Oregon football is making a push. Four-star wide out Isaiah Sategna decommitted from Texas A&M on June 17 after taking an official visit to College Station on June 4 which is a bit puzzling, but he decided to take a trip to Eugene to check out the Ducks shortly after taking his official visit to USC.