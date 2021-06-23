How Much Was John McAfee Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Software genius John McAfee was found dead in his Barcelona jail cell on June 23 after being held for tax evasion, according to Reuters. The entrepreneur is best known for creating McAfee Associates, the anti-virus software company, in 1987. Despite the contribution to technology and model for the future of software, McAfee's life story was tainted by countless legal troubles that eventually led him to Spain, where he was arrested in October 2020 for "failing to file tax returns for four years, despite earning millions from consulting work, speaking engagements, crypto-currencies and selling the rights to his life story," according to the BBC. In addition, the tech entrepreneur was also allegedly hiding assets from the U.S. government. The Spanish National Court had agreed to extradite McAfee to the U.S. on the tax evasion charges, but just hours later, McAfee was found dead in his cell. The Spanish Justice Department released a statement following the death, claiming "everything indicates" death by suicide.