The leaker shared performance numbers of two Intel Xe-HPG DG2 SKUs, one being a 448 EU part and the other being a 128 EU part. Do note that both of these GPU variants are based on different SKUs. The Xe-HPG DG2 with 448 EUs is going to be based on a cut down DG2-512 EU die while the 128 EU SKU is going to be based on the Xe-HPG DG2-128 EU die. Both will feature variable die sizes and we have only so far seen the flagship die from Intel themselves.