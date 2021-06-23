Cancel
PerformLine Expands Executive Team, Appointing Senior Tech Leaders to Accelerate Innovation

By PRWeb
Times Union
 7 days ago

Compliance technology company names Bryon S. Lee as CTO and Julie Mann Keppner as VP of Product. PerformLine, the leading provider of omni-channel compliance technology, today announced that it has expanded its executive team, attracting veteran technology leaders to advance its software-as-a-service compliance platform. Byron S. Lee joins the company as Chief Technology Officer and Julie Mann Keppner as Vice President of Product. Both leaders bring deep experience in transforming and scaling digital products at fast-growing start-ups and traditional financial institutions.

