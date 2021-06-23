What Queen Elizabeth Has Among Her Personal Items At Buckingham Palace Might Surprise You

London's Buckingham Palace is quite the impressive abode. It features "19 State rooms, 52 Royal and guest bedrooms, 188 staff bedrooms, 92 offices, and 78 bathrooms," according to the official website of the royal family. And, believe it or not, it's not Queen Elizabeth's only home! Over the years, the queen and her husband, Prince Philip, lived in the private quarters of the palace, but, since the quarantine required by the coronavirus pandemic ensued, the two had been calling Windsor Castle home. When Philip died in April, the Daily Mail reported that the queen would live out her days at Windsor Castle, and that she was "unlikely" to spend "another night" at Buckingham Palace.