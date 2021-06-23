Pittsburgh Pirates 2021 Mock Draft 1.0: Night 1 is 3 Weeks Out

With all the attention on the Pittsburgh Pirates and their first overall pick, the club will have the chance to add more talent in the second round. When the Draft discussions first started, the two Vandy pitchers were in the mix but there was also a catcher. Adrian Del Castillo, of Miami, was a player seen by the public as a potential first pick candidate. He was notable for his hitting ability and being a left-handed bat. However, he has fallen down draft boards.