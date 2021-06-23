Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roanoke, VA

Deal paused on project to bring Marriott Hotel and parking garage to downtown Roanoke

By Ashley Boles
WDBJ7.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In the last two weeks, the city of Roanoke has officially decided to press pause on a project that’s nearly three years in the making. Back in September of 2018, city council members voted unanimously to move forward with putting a 150-room Marriott Hotel and a 500-space parking garage in space that is currently used as parking lots in between Church Avenue and Williamson Road.

www.wdbj7.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Government
City
Greenville, VA
Local
Virginia Government
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Nelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garages#Marriott Hotel#Parking Lots#Construction Project#Wdbj#City Council#Big Lick Hospitality Llc#Roanoke Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...