Deal paused on project to bring Marriott Hotel and parking garage to downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In the last two weeks, the city of Roanoke has officially decided to press pause on a project that’s nearly three years in the making. Back in September of 2018, city council members voted unanimously to move forward with putting a 150-room Marriott Hotel and a 500-space parking garage in space that is currently used as parking lots in between Church Avenue and Williamson Road.www.wdbj7.com