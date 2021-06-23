Cancel
Waukegan, IL

Waukegan police investigate two shootings

By Kayleigh Padar Daily Herald correspondent
The Waukegan police are investigating two separate shootings Wednesday night that left one person dead and one injured. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Williamsburg Drive in Waukegan at 8 p.m. and found 24-year-old Marshawn Pettis after he'd been shot, according to a news release from the Waukegan Police Department. Pettis, a Waukegan resident, died at a hospital from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

