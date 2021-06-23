Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

National Forest visits soared in 2020

By Submitted to the Sierra Sun
Sierra Sun
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew data shows more people than ever visited national forests and grasslands last year, according to a U.S. Forest Service report recently released. National forests and grasslands received 168 million visits in 2020 — an increase of 18 million when compared to 2019. The Forest Service, working closely with partners,...

www.sierrasun.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Forests#U S Forest Service#The Forest Service#Usda Forest Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Manistee, MImanisteenews.com

USDA Forest Service reminds visitors: no fireworks allowed

MANISATEE — With the upcoming Fourth of July celebration just around the corner, the Huron-Manistee National Forests (HMNF) is reminding visitors and campers that the use of all fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices is prohibited on national forests and national grasslands regardless of weather conditions or holidays. Regulations will be...
southgatv.com

Visitors turned away as national park fills up in Utah

Imagine traveling across the country to visit one of the most stunning national parks in the United States only to find it’s too crowded to get inside. That’s what happened to Elise Brandenburg of Greenville, South Carolina, when she and her family arrived at Arches National Park in southeastern Utah in late June. She had her kids out the door by 7:30 a.m.
Agriculturebpr.org

Ginseng Harvesting Banned In Nantahala And Pisgah National Forests

There isn’t enough wild ginseng to harvest this year. That’s according to the U.S. Forest Service which will not be issuing any ginseng harvesting permits for the Nantahala or Pisgah National Forests in 2021. “We need to pause the harvest now to help ensure that these plants will be available...
PoliticsTribTown.com

Fireworks illegal on Hoosier National Forest

As the nation heads into the Independence Day holiday weekend, USDA Forest Service staff want to remind visitors that the use and possession of fireworks on Hoosier National Forest property, including popular beach areas, is against the law. “Setting off fireworks in the forest is not only illegal, it is...
Animalsclaycountyprogress.com

Forest Service issues Warning about Black Bears along the Appalachian Trail in the Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests

—Hikers along the Appalachian National Scenic Trail on the Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests are asked to take precautions to avoid bears after recent reports of increased encounters. Camping is temporarily prohibited along the trail in the Pisgah National Forest because of a bear with cubs continuously coming too close to campers with food. The trail remains open to hiking, but camping is not allowed from Grassy Fork Road, mile marker 245, to Max Patch Road, mile marker 253, including the Groundhog Creek Shelter. No injuries have been reported.
Wenatchee, WAPosted by
Wenatchee World

Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest restricts campfires

NCW — Visitors to the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest will need to be careful about their campfires starting July 1. Campfires will only be allowed in designated camping areas and designated spots in wilderness areas, according to a news release from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Fires are not allowed in all other areas.
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Stage One fire restrictions implemented on Bighorn National Forest Monday

SHERIDAN — The Bighorn National Forest Supervisor implemented Stage One fire restrictions starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, June 28. Despite recent moisture this past weekend, a continued drying trend is anticipated and fuels have been at a record level of dryness. Competition for firefighting resources will continue to be high, and one abandoned campfire could cause a large fire.
Lassen County News

Plumas National Forest asks residents to be on the alert for smoke

The Plumas National Forest is asking residents and visitors to be on the alert for smoke. In a recent press release, forest personnel noted that the past few weeks of hot, dry weather have resulted in several smoke sightings within the burn areas of the North Complex Fire and the Sheep Fire.
Posted by
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Lightning sparks wildfire in Salmon National Forest

BOISE, Idaho — A wildfire is burning in high, steep mountainous terrain in the Salmon National Forest about 20 miles west of Salmon, Idaho. Forest Service officials say the Fritzer Fire was sparked by lightning on Tuesday. So far, it has grown to about 120 acres. It is being fueled...
EnvironmentCalaveras Enterprise

Additional fire restrictions enacted on Stanislaus National Forest

Due to dry conditions, fire restrictions have been enacted within the Moderate Fire Hazard Area (MFHA) of the Stanislaus National Forest beginning Thursday through the end of the year. The restrictions prohibit building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire within MFHA except within developed recreation sites.
San Diego, CAKPBS

Cleveland National Forest Institutes Heightened Wildfire-Prevention Rules

To reduce wildfire hazards in the Cleveland National Forest, heightened seasonal restrictions were instituted Wednesday on visitors to the 460,000-acre Southern California nature preserve. The rules, slated to remain in effect through the end of the year, are necessary due to "very high" wildland combustion threats stemming from drought, prevailing...
Clovis, CAsierranewsonline.com

Sierra National Forest Enters Temporary Fire Restrictions

CLOVIS, Calif. – The Sierra National Forest (SNF) will enact temporary fire restrictions Effective June 24, 2021. Prohibiting campfires, welding, or smoking on all public lands managed by the Forest in non-developed campsites. Campfires will only be allowed in wilderness, developed campgrounds or picnic areas managed by the Forest Service or concessionaire, California Land Management.
Public SafetyKEVN

Black Hills National Forest gains extra crew members for wildfire resources

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Black Hills National Forest’s firefighters have called for additional resources for the first time. “Different roles, every assignment’s different. You go all over the place, this is my first time in the Black Hills so it’s pretty neat being up here,” said Bryce Havercamp, assistant crew boss on the Kansas state suppression module.
Environmentnbcpalmsprings.com

Wildfire Risks Prompt Prohibitions on Camp Fires, Smoking in National Forest

Starting Wednesday, visitors to the San Bernardino National Forest will be barred from lighting camp fires, using stoves and target shooting outside of designated areas due to the increased risk of wildfires. According to forest rangers, hot and dry conditions now prevalent in Southern California have elevated wildfire danger in...
Environmentcentraloregondaily.com

New fire restrictions begin Friday for local national forests, grasslands

With weather forecasts indicating extremely high temperatures moving into the region, the Prineville District Bureau of Land Management, the Deschutes National Forest and the Ochoco National Forest, and the Crooked River National Grassland, are implementing public use restrictions as well as moving to an Industrial Fire Precaution Level 2 on Friday to reduce the number of human-caused wildfires.
Teton County, WYwyo4news.com

Fire danger is very high in Bridger-Teton National Forest, Grand Teton

WESTERN WYOMING (June 23, 2021) — The fire danger rating has been elevated to very high for Grand Teton National Park, Bridger-Teton National Forest, and the National Elk Refuge. Conditions in the Teton Interagency area are drying rapidly, and a fire may start easily, spread quickly and burn intensely. Everyone is asked to practice heightened fire safety at all times.
Uintah, UTbasinnow.com

Ashley National Forest Help Clarify Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

The fire risk for the Uintah Basin area is VERY HIGH and Ashley National Forest wants to make sure that community is being safe. They have been getting alot of questions about Stage 1 fire restrictions and laid out some general rules to follow. Things that are okay to do with Stage 1 fire restrictions include having campfires in Forest Service developed campground fire rings, operating gas-powered stoves or fire rings that have an operating on and off switch, stoves or grills with at least a five foot chimney and are equipped with a tight mesh spark arrestor, and finally using liquid petroleum stoves, lanterns or heating devices. What is NOT okay to do is have open fires in dispersed recreation areas, using charcoal barbecues or grills, operating chainsaws or any vehicles without an approved functional spark arrestor. Be sure not to cut or grind metal, do not use welding or Acetylene torches, and do not smoke outside vehicles or developed recreation sites.