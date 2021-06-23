National Forest visits soared in 2020

The fire risk for the Uintah Basin area is VERY HIGH and Ashley National Forest wants to make sure that community is being safe. They have been getting alot of questions about Stage 1 fire restrictions and laid out some general rules to follow. Things that are okay to do with Stage 1 fire restrictions include having campfires in Forest Service developed campground fire rings, operating gas-powered stoves or fire rings that have an operating on and off switch, stoves or grills with at least a five foot chimney and are equipped with a tight mesh spark arrestor, and finally using liquid petroleum stoves, lanterns or heating devices. What is NOT okay to do is have open fires in dispersed recreation areas, using charcoal barbecues or grills, operating chainsaws or any vehicles without an approved functional spark arrestor. Be sure not to cut or grind metal, do not use welding or Acetylene torches, and do not smoke outside vehicles or developed recreation sites.