Courteney Cox has opened up about being the only main cast member on Friends not to get nominated for an Emmy Award during the show’s run.Howard Stern asked her about that moment in her career during a recent interview on his SiriusXM show.Throughout Friends’ 10 seasons, Cox turned her character Monica Geller into an icon, enabling viewers to identify with Monica’s quirks and delivering some of the show’s most memorable lines.Despite these achievements, she was the only one of the sitcom’s six actors not to score an Emmy nomination for her work on the show. Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston,...