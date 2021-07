Devon loves hunting, fishing, and being a part of 4-H. As we learn this week in Grant Me Hope, Devon is a curious kid who is looking for a forever-family to help him thrive. In addition to being an outdoorsman, Devon is a classical kind of guy, especially when it comes to games. He likes playing with Legos and Sonic and Mario video games. Like Kevin in “Home Alone,” Devon loves cheese pizza. He says his favorite animal is a turtle, and his favorite colors are green and white (a Spartan choice!). Devon’s dream destination is Florida so he can visit Disney World and Legoland, and his desired career is a professional wrestler. Devon prides himself on being physically fit. He wants to go on outings with his future forever family and perhaps go hunting or fishing. One of the things that gives Devon great joy is riding on four-wheelers or dirt bikes, and he hopes his new family gives him that opportunity.