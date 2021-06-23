Cancel
Redistricting should be a part of reconstruction

Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to Randall Woodfin, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Frank Scott Jr., Steven Reed and Adrian Perkins, five Black Southern mayors, on their brilliant June 17 op-ed, “The South needs a new Reconstruction.” They noted the trauma inflicted by the coronavirus, racial inequities, unsafe drinking water and inaccessible Internet, and called for a stronger, smarter and more equitable plan. I agree wholeheartedly, but their list missed a critical element for long-term reconstruction — fair redistricting. We must fix the awful problem of gerrymandering if we want a strong long-term foundation for our country.

www.washingtonpost.com
Chokwe Antar Lumumba
Randall Woodfin
#Gerrymandering#Black Southern
