Redistricting should be a part of reconstruction
Congratulations to Randall Woodfin, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Frank Scott Jr., Steven Reed and Adrian Perkins, five Black Southern mayors, on their brilliant June 17 op-ed, “The South needs a new Reconstruction.” They noted the trauma inflicted by the coronavirus, racial inequities, unsafe drinking water and inaccessible Internet, and called for a stronger, smarter and more equitable plan. I agree wholeheartedly, but their list missed a critical element for long-term reconstruction — fair redistricting. We must fix the awful problem of gerrymandering if we want a strong long-term foundation for our country.www.washingtonpost.com