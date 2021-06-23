A flawed boast on being right about Obamacare

Megan McArdle’s boasting about the accuracy of her predictions about Obamacare was, among other flaws, disingenuous [“Not so bad. Not so revolutionary,” op-ed, June 18]. She used terms such as “dramatically,” “sharp decrease,” “decrease sharply” and “substantially lower.” She accurately described “our overly complex, balkanized health-care system” and then devoted the rest of her column to complaining that progress has not been dramatic or sharp enough. Why not blame Obamacare for not solving mass-shooter violence or the rise of global authoritarianism? Our health-care problems were not created in a single act, and they’re not going to be addressed in a single act. There has been progress, but I won’t use the subjective term substantial. Why do Obamacare opponents insist on endless and fruitless re-litigating of what has been a net good? And I’m always amused when I hear opponents talking so nostalgically about the health-care system pre-Affordable Care Act. Funny, that’s not what they used to say about it.