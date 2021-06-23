A joyful surprise at Japan’s oldest zoo: The birth of twin pandas
TOKYO — It was an auspicious sign, as the giant panda shimmied into a handstand and urinated upside down against a tree. Nearly four years had passed since Ri Ri, a 15-year-old male, last mated with his partner, Shin Shin, also 15, at Japan's oldest zoo. But in November, Ri Ri began his courtship ritual (the acrobatics leave a wider scent) and Shin Shin was found to be nearing heat, raising hopes that the famously finicky animals were at last in the mood.