A joyful surprise at Japan’s oldest zoo: The birth of twin pandas

A giant panda at Tokyo's Ueno zoo has given birth to twins, just weeks after the news of panda Shin Shin’s pregnancy sent share prices of nearby restaurant chains surging. The zoo said the pandas were born an hour and a half apart on Wednesday, and their gender has not yet been determined. They have also not been named yet. In a statement, the zoo said: “All the staff are working together to observe and protect the giant panda mother and children.”One of the cubs weighs 124 grams, and the weight of the other is not yet known. Zoo...