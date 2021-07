In response to Douglas Wright’s Viewpoint, “Our Nation Is Built On The Truth,” (DN-R, June 12), I wonder what truth is our nation built upon. If it’s about the pious religious views of our forefathers, most of them, especially Thomas Jefferson, were deists at best. If it’s about bringing Christianity to the U.S. shores, ask the Native Americans about their experience. If it’s about the biblical texts of the Exodus, African Americans still ask “how long” will they remain in the current bondage. If it’s about the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, his civil disobedience was to disturb the conscience of white Americans, for which he was assassinated. If it’s about papal interventions against communism in Poland, least we forget the lack of the same against Nazi racial horrors in Germany.