How These Beauty Brands Are Maintaining a Lasting Connection With Consumers

Outright Games and MGA Entertainment have revealed a new partnership has been formed between Bratz and Beauty Brand Revolution. Specifically on the free-to-play mobile game Bratz Total Fashion Makeover, as the beauty brands Makeup Revolution and Ulta have been added into the game as part of the game's fashion options. On the surface, it may sound weird to some to see this as a partnership, but it's actually brilliant branding as players who are obsessed with the game will be seeing both brands pop up frequently, essentially giving them free advertising tied to one of the biggest brands related to young women. The brands have officially been added in as part of the next update, which you can read some of the details about below along with a few quotes from both parties about the partnership.