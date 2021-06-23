How These Beauty Brands Are Maintaining a Lasting Connection With Consumers

If you’re someone who loves high-quality skincare, swoons over shelfie-worthy packaging, and constantly wonders how to achieve the hydrated, dewy skin that social media makes seem effortless, it’s high time you learn about Tatcha. The Japanese-inspired skincare brand is beloved for its efficacious formulas, chock-full of the purest ingredients on the planet. Well, that and the fact that all of the brand’s products somehow make skin look instantly better. Whether you use the cult-favorite Water Cream and bask in its dewy goodness, or complete your routine with the pore-blurring Silken Sunscreen, one thing’s almost for certain: More often than not, it’s love at first use.