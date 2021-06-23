Cancel
Skin Care

How These Beauty Brands Are Maintaining a Lasting Connection With Consumers

By Tara Weiss
AdWeek
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brand’s ability to spark a lasting emotional connection, rather than a brief flirtation, with consumers depends on more than superficial prettiness. That’s especially true among beauty brands.

#Beauty Brands
Skin Carefashionista.com

Ami Colé Is Doing 'Clean' Beauty That Caters to Melanin-Rich Skin in a Whole New Way

Growing up in Harlem, Diarrha N'Diaye spent much of her childhood in her mother's hair salon, where she was "surrounded by culture," as she puts it. "Black women from all over the United States and of all ages would come and get their hair braided," she says. "I spent most of my after school days and weekends there, watching all these women come in to talk beauty and transform with intricate hairstyles." This instilled in her an appreciation and respect for beauty's place in Black culture — and vice versa.
Video Gameschainstoreage.com

Beauty brand opens channel on Twitch gaming platform

Benefit Cosmetics is seeking to engage and support women in a virtual environment traditionally dominated by men. The global beauty and brow brand is evolving its pilot “Game Face” campaign, developed to connect the beauty and gaming communities and promote more women in gaming, into a global program. Benefit Cosmetics initially launched Game Face in 2020 in the U.S. and Australia, partnering with women in gaming and encouraging them to get their "Game Face" on using Benefit Cosmetics' makeup.
Orlando, FLaithority.com

Find Out How Brands Are Partnering With Retailers to Monetize Rapidly-Changing Consumer Behaviors at New ‘Path to Purchase Live’ in-Person Event

Path to Purchase Institute to Showcase Actionable 2021 Brand Marketing Success Stories, Unveil Proprietary Marketing Spend Trend Research, While Gathering Industry Leaders and Experts to Share New Insights Face-to-Face For the First Time in Two Years Nov. 1-3 in Orlando, Florida. The Path to Purchase Institute the leading brand marketing...
Makeupmediapost.com

E.L.F. Cosmetics Pioneers Beauty Brands' Use Of Wattpad

Can a lipstick paint a thousand words? If so, E.L.F. Cosmetics is cornering the story market and says its recent #EyesLipsFierce Write-a-Thon drew 10,000 contest entries. It claims it’s the first beauty brand to use Wattpad, the social storytelling platform, and that it notched the second-highest number of entries in Wattpad’s history. (Wattpad says a T-Mobile contest generated almost 20,000. It’s also worked with brands like Netflix, Coca-Cola and Ben & Jerry’s.)
EconomyThrive Global

Sue Reninger of RMD Advertising: “Stay connected to your consumers/market”

Stay connected to your consumers/market: In a world of social media, most brands have become more similar than different. Some have violated the essence of the brand to join the ever-growing category of “edgy brands” in the social space. But the best communities are those that attract brand lovers: consumers and category advocates that WANT to share their thoughts/opinions, and enjoy being a part of the creation or recreation of a brand.
Businessmediapost.com

Why The World's Greatest Brands Are Helping Consumers Build Their Own

Of the many uplifting -- and sometimes surprising -- trends revealed in this year's Cannes Lions winners, one of the most telling is how the branding industry turned itself inside out and instead of solving the problem of promoting its own names to consumers, sought to help consumers brand and/or rebrand themselves.
Economymediapost.com

Edelman Trust Barometer Reveals Even Higher Bar For Consumer Brand Expectations

A special edition of the Edelman Trust Barometer created for and released during this week's Cannes Lions festival reveals consumer trust in brands is becoming more crucial to every fact of their lives, including ones not traditionally associated with brand attributes. The study, which was fielded among 1,400 consumers in …
Beauty & FashionPosted by
E! News

How Becky G’s New Beauty Brand Empowers the Latinx Community

Watch: Becky G's Tresluce Beauty Is a "Celebration" of Her Latin Culture. The answer, of course, is no. For one, there's no denying the 24-year-old singer has taken over the music industry with hit after hit. And while the Mala Santa artist is still booked and busy with her music, she's ready to embark on an exciting new chapter.
Apparelinsideradio.com

NPD: As Consumers Return to Social Gatherings, Clothing And Beauty Are Key Purchase Categories.

Radio advertisers intent on “following the money” should focus on apparel, footwear and beauty products, as suggested by the results of a study by The NPD Group. These three categories, which between one-third and half of consumers said they plan to purchase in the next 60 to 90 days, based on May 2021 data, are driven by the return to social activities, after spending on each declined during the year of COVID. NPD estimates these categories lost over $56 billion in sales year-over-year.
Businessbleedingcool.com

Bratz & Beauty Brand Revolution Partner On Mobile Title

Outright Games and MGA Entertainment have revealed a new partnership has been formed between Bratz and Beauty Brand Revolution. Specifically on the free-to-play mobile game Bratz Total Fashion Makeover, as the beauty brands Makeup Revolution and Ulta have been added into the game as part of the game's fashion options. On the surface, it may sound weird to some to see this as a partnership, but it's actually brilliant branding as players who are obsessed with the game will be seeing both brands pop up frequently, essentially giving them free advertising tied to one of the biggest brands related to young women. The brands have officially been added in as part of the next update, which you can read some of the details about below along with a few quotes from both parties about the partnership.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Vegan Latinx Beauty Brands

Treslúce Beauty by Becky G is a new brand that was inspired by Latinx culture and created for the enjoyment of all. Second-generation Mexican-American, actress, social activist and the youngest CoverGirl to date, Becky G, partnered with beauty brand incubator Madeby Collective to bring Treslúce Beauty to life and it's a beauty brand that's devoted to supporting Latinx artists and artisans across the United States and Latin America.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

When Brands Consume

Neda Daneshzadeh has built a career on her passion for consumer brands. As the co-founder of one of the only investment firms founded solely by women, she and her team at Prelude Growth Partners are laser-focused on founders of brands with a ‘new modern consumer’ in mind, one who she says is unmistakably driving the sector’s growth.
Skin CareByrdie

Tatcha: The Best Products and Brand Review

If you’re someone who loves high-quality skincare, swoons over shelfie-worthy packaging, and constantly wonders how to achieve the hydrated, dewy skin that social media makes seem effortless, it’s high time you learn about Tatcha. The Japanese-inspired skincare brand is beloved for its efficacious formulas, chock-full of the purest ingredients on the planet. Well, that and the fact that all of the brand’s products somehow make skin look instantly better. Whether you use the cult-favorite Water Cream and bask in its dewy goodness, or complete your routine with the pore-blurring Silken Sunscreen, one thing’s almost for certain: More often than not, it’s love at first use.
MakeupPopSugar

Here's How a Beauty Editor Would Shop the Ulta Beauty Summer Sale

Shopping for new makeup, hair, and skin-care products can be expensive, but right now during Ulta Beauty's Summer Beauty Sale, you can score major deals on some of your favorite brands. As temperatures and humidity reach a high and beach days become plentiful, it's the perfect time to fulfill all of your sun-care needs and revamp your beauty stash so you can keep up with all of the latest trends.
Makeupreviewed.com

These highly rated Fenty Beauty products changed my mind about the brand

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Fenty Beauty has taken the cosmetics world by storm since its 2017 inception. The brand, created by singing superstar Rihanna, exploded onto the scene with 40 shades of its Pro Filt’r Foundation. Praised for its inclusive shade ranges and its push for genderless beauty, it’s safe to say that this brand made a mark in the industry.
Skin CarePosted by
WWD

Demand for Transparency Has Beauty Brands Talking

The most in-demand thing in beauty right now isn’t a product — it’s transparency. Transparency is information-sharing by a brand to differentiate itself within the market and cultivate trust with consumers. The type of information shared varies in nature depending on the brand — a clean brand is likely to practice ingredient transparency while a brand that prides itself on affordability is apt to share its pricing philosophy. Some brands openly share information about every aspect of their business.