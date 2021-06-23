Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Pokemon Releases Adorable New Relaxing River Figures

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is finally here, and nothing says summer like a lazy river ride. Pokemon Center seems well aware of that fact, as it has now revealed a set of four resin Relaxing River figures! Priced at $19.99 each, the figures feature Pikachu, Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle as they relax gently on some adorable looking floats. Pikachu has a float of Snorlax, Charmander has an Ultra Ball, Bulbasaur has a slightly deflated Psyduck, and Squirtle is swimming on his own. All four of them are really quite fun, capturing the heart of the summer season and presenting an awesome take on the Kanto starters.

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Center#Pokemon Go#Mobile Game#Ultra#Tcg#Special Research#Marcdachamp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Cell PhonesComicBook

Pokemon Unite Release Date Revealed

Pokemon Unite will be released on the Nintendo Switch in July, with a mobile release planned for September. The Pokemon Company revealed that its upcoming MOBA-style Pokemon game Pokemon UNITE will be released in July on the Nintendo Switch, following a "Network Test" for the game on June 24-26 in Japan. After the game is released on the Nintendo Switch, The Pokemon Company plans to release a mobile version of the game for Android and mobile devices in September. The game is free-to-download, although players can spend money to purchase costumes for their Pokemon characters and other cosmetic perks.
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Unite Announces Initial Roster, Reveals First Post-Release Additions

Pokemon Unite has revealed its initial roster of 19 Pokemon, and revealed which Pokemon will be the first to be added to game after its July launch. The Pokemon Company announced that its upcoming MOBA-style game Pokemon Unite would be released on the Nintendo Switch in July as a free-to-play game. The game will launch with 19 different Pokemon who fit into one of five different roles - Attacker, Defender, Supporter, Speedster, and All-Rounder. Additionally, Pokemon Unite confirmed that more Pokemon will be added post-launch. The first two Pokemon added to the game after its release will be Blastoise and Gardevoir, although no timeline was provided for either Pokemon's release.
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Go Announces Plans to Release Region-Exclusive Costumed Pokemon

Pokemon Go plans to add region-exclusive costumed Pokemon to the game, beginning next month. Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced that it would be adding a special Pikachu wearing an Okinawan kariyushi shirt to celebrate the launch of Pokemon Air Adventures, a new travel initiative featuring themed Pokemon jets and more. The new costumed Pikachu will only be available in Okinawa Japan, and will be available for "over a year," implying that it's a limited release Pokemon. Niantic also announced that it planned to release more costumed Pokemon that are exclusive to certain parts of the world. No other information was provided immediately, but Pokemon Go promised more details about these plans soon.
ComicsComicBook

Pokemon to Release Special Pikachu Robot Soon

Pokemon may be taking over the headlines today with its upcoming multiplayer, but not even Unite can totally dominate the news. There is a lot of Pokemon projects underway, and it seems a big one involves a special Pikachu toy. After all, the monster is getting his own robot, and this tech piece will be a must-have for fans around the world.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Shiny Grapploct appears in new Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid event

A new Max Raid event has begun in Pokemon Sword & Shield giving trainers the chance to catch Shiny Grapploct, Octillery, and Malamar. Having been released all the way back in 2019, Pokemon Sword & Shield has a variety of extra content that’s been added in numerous expansions and updates over the years.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Pokemon Trading Card Game: Sword & Shield-Chilling Reign Expansion released

The Pokémon Company International has today launched the latest expansion for the Pokémon Trading Card Game, Sword & Shield—Chilling Reign. The new set, available at participating retailers around the world, introduces the King Pokémon Calyrex as a Pokémon V and Pokémon VMAX in both Ice Rider and Shadow Rider forms, alongside Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, and more.
Video GamesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Pokemon GO to get new exploration bonus updates

Pokemon UNITE is launching on Nintendo Switch very soon. Some of you may have probably tried the game as the beta version has been ready for a while now. The latest update on Pokemon GO is for those still into the game even after five years. The augmented reality game has since received a number of updates especially last year when the pandemic started. We remember a huge batch of updates back in November, AR Mapping tasks to some PokéStops, and more pandemic-triggered changes. Some have rolled back already while others remained.
Lifestylebleedingcool.com

Mezco Toyz Releases Deluxe Xenomorph Designer Series Alien Figure

Mezco Toyz has returned from space only to surprise collectors with their newest and deadliest MDS figure, the Xenomorph. Coming straight out of the hit sci-fi classic, Alien, this deadly extraterrestrial is back and is loaded with remarkable detail and accessories. Standing 7" tall, the Xenomorph will feature a hinged jaw, pop-out pharyngeal jaw, and a posable tail. Mezco has even loaded with figure il accessories alright from the Alien films with an Ovomorph egg with swappable parts, a posable facehugger, chestburster, and a drooling effect. Collectors will even get interchangeable arms and legs to allow them to capture some amazing poses with this bad boy.
ComicsComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Releases New Poster For Project Mew

Ash Ketchum taking on a new traveling partner in Goh in order to travel around the world following his major victory as a part of the Alola Region Tournament, and the next major arc of the series is set to unleash "Project Mew" with a new poster. With Goh's dream to capture the ancient Pokemon as well as learn all that he can when it comes to the all-powerful pocket monster, it's clear that Ash's current best buddy is set to have a major role in this upcoming story arc.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Pokemon UNITE releasing on mobile devices this September

Pokemon UNITE is The Pokemon Company’s unique take on the MOBA genre. While the Nintendo Switch version has been confirmed to arrive this July 2021, the mobile versions on Android and iOS have just recently been confirmed for September 2021. The Pokemon Company calls the game a “strategic team battle...
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Pokemon Center Japan Announces New “Mugyutto” Plushies For Pikachu, Slowpoke, And Piplup

Fans of Pikachu, Slowpoke, and Piplup will soon be able to grab some adorable new friends soon!. The Pokemon Company has revealed a new line of “Mugyutto” plushies (“Mugyutto” meaning to squeeze something soft) that feature the three Pokemon. Each will come in three different sizes: mascot plushies, regular plushies, and large 50cm plushies. However, the large 50 cm plushies will only be available exclusively via Pokemon Center Online in Japan for now.
Visual Arthypebeast.com

Louis de Guzman Releases 'A Wild Hare' Vinyl Figure With Looney Tunes

Celebrating Bugs Bunny’s 80th anniversary since it was created. Louis De Guzman is known for his abstract reinterpretations of nostalgic cartoon characters. Following his first-ever NFT collection, the Chicago-based artist returns with a new take on a famous cartoon: Bugs Bunny. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Looney Tunes character with the artist reimagining the subject as a three-dimensional piece translated into De Guzman’s intricate motifs. The figure will be available in an edition of 350 pieces.
Video GamesSiliconera

PARCO and Super Mario to Collaborate on Items Like Yukata

Numerous brands affiliated with department store retailer PARCO will collaborate with Super Mario on Mario-inspired products. Musical instruments, socks, neon lights, and even yukata will appear, bearing motifs and symbols familiar to anyone who knows Mario. The full list of brands and items are available on the PARCO website. While...