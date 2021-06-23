Pokemon Releases Adorable New Relaxing River Figures

Pokemon Unite has revealed its initial roster of 19 Pokemon, and revealed which Pokemon will be the first to be added to game after its July launch. The Pokemon Company announced that its upcoming MOBA-style game Pokemon Unite would be released on the Nintendo Switch in July as a free-to-play game. The game will launch with 19 different Pokemon who fit into one of five different roles - Attacker, Defender, Supporter, Speedster, and All-Rounder. Additionally, Pokemon Unite confirmed that more Pokemon will be added post-launch. The first two Pokemon added to the game after its release will be Blastoise and Gardevoir, although no timeline was provided for either Pokemon's release.