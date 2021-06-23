Pokemon Releases Adorable New Relaxing River Figures
Summer is finally here, and nothing says summer like a lazy river ride. Pokemon Center seems well aware of that fact, as it has now revealed a set of four resin Relaxing River figures! Priced at $19.99 each, the figures feature Pikachu, Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle as they relax gently on some adorable looking floats. Pikachu has a float of Snorlax, Charmander has an Ultra Ball, Bulbasaur has a slightly deflated Psyduck, and Squirtle is swimming on his own. All four of them are really quite fun, capturing the heart of the summer season and presenting an awesome take on the Kanto starters.comicbook.com