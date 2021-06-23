Detroiters Star Says Team Is Still 100% Interested in Making Season 3 Happen

The Batman ’89 comic book is bound to bring up a lot of nostalgic moments for plenty of fans, especially with the character that Billy Dee Williams played in the 1989 version of Tim Burton’s Batman. The concept of this character would have looked far different from what Tommy Lee Jones and Aaron Eckhart were made to wear, since just from this cover alone the character looks absolutely deranged, and perhaps even more unpredictable. But in the Burton version, Williams was more supportive and didn’t really get a whole lot of prominence other than being a talking head that was meant to flesh out the rest of the story. Had he returned in Batman Returns, Burton’s last Batman movie, it feels that the plan might have been to introduce him as Two-Face eventually, but it also feels that Catwoman and the Penguin took up a good chunk of the movie and that another villain in the mix would have been a bit much. But that’s one of those chances that could have been but wasn’t, and the actors who did get to portray Two-Face ended up being what we’ve got.