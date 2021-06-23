Detroiters Star Says Team Is Still 100% Interested in Making Season 3 Happen
Actor Sam Richardson has appeared in a number of hilarious projects in which he steals almost every scene he shows up in, though it was his Comedy Central series Detroiters that really allowed him to thrive in a lead role. Despite the series having a passionate following, its viewership numbers fell short of expectations, with the network opting not to renew the series after its second season in 2018. While his co-star Tim Robinson has gone on to develop the Netflix series I Think You Should Leave, in which Richardson has appeared, and with the actor going on to star in films like Werewolves Within and The Tomorrow War, Richardson and his collaborators are just as committed to bringing a Season 3 of Detroiters to life at some point as ever.comicbook.com