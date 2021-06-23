Cancel
WWE

Braun Strowman Looks Shredded Following His WWE Release

By Connor Casey
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBraun Strowman is back in bulking season! The former WWE Universal Champion was shockingly released by the WWE three weeks ago but took to Twitter on Wednesday to show he's been hard at work in the gym ever since. "The Monster Among Men" wrote, "357lbs on my way to 370/375 then turning in granite!!!!" Strowman showed off his impressive two-year transformation back in December, writing on Instagram at the time, "Man it's amazing what you can do when you believe in yourself the pic on the right was about 2 or so years ago when I was battling bad depression drinking all the time not sleeping and going half ass through the motions in the gym. You control your own destiny and you can make your life what ever you want if you're willing to put the work in cause nobody's gonna hand you that shit!!! You have to know when to walk away from things that aren't good for you and that's what I did and I'll be damned if I ever look back."

Braun Strowman
Mark Henry
#Wrestle#Combat#Braunstrowman
