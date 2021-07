The National Alliance on Mental Illness, aka NAMI, recently held its annual fundraiser, called NAMIWalks San Diego, 2021. Teams of walkers throughout the county competed to see who could raise the most money through sponsorships and donations. Team Kaz, consisting of 25 members led by Oceanside resident Dan Kasperick, raised more than $13,000 and took top honors for fundraising for the fourth year in a row.