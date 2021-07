Welcome to the jungle days on Long Beach Island, ushered in by July 4th. This year, we’ve been readied for the touristy wildness by a June that rated as the most crowded in all history. Where we traditionally celebrated Memorial Day weekend, after which the Island instantly reverted back to a spring quietude, people-wise, this year an army of extended weekenders – issuing forth from late Wednesday through Sunday – kept packing it in. Add to that the pre-presence of an everyday work-at-beach-home population and we were mobbed … with an even greater mobbedness to come. It’s all good to me. Seriously. I absorb the energy of summer fun being had by all. Keep it coming.