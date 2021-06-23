Trish Toledo at the Glasshouse

Songstress Trish Toledo spins some gorgeous chicano soul, tapping into an oft-overlooked SoCal musical tradition dating back to the 1960s with acts like Cannibal & the Headhunters. Today, the Southern California “souldies” scene remains a fixture for those in the know in LA and Orange County. Toledo has put out a couple EPs of silky smooth, old school love songs, and a few 45s with souldies frequent collaborators like rapper Baby Bash on “Do You Love” and Thee Sinseers on “Thee Only One.” By the time the brass begins to swell, hearts will too.