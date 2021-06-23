Elaine Revelle: Post-graduation chicken-stuffed choux pastry shells

For some people (okay, for me), the July farmers' market generates as much excitement as crippling anxiety. There's just so much there—what to do with all of it? To help you narrow it down, we've gathered our best summer fruit desserts. You’ll find trifles layered with berries and cream, plus cupcakes inspired by every kid's favorite summer beverage (strawberry lemonade). There are easy no-bake desserts for when you don't want to turn on an oven...and let's be honest, no one wants to turn on the oven when it is nearly triple-digit temperatures outside. But there's also plenty of ice cream recipes for those same triple-digit-temperature days. And, if worse comes to worst, eating your summer fruit raw—or with a dusting of confectioners' sugar or a drizzle of honey—is always a good option.