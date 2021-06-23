Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean County, NJ

Pinelands Regional Food Director and His Team Stepped Up to the Plate During Pandemic

By Rick Mellerup
thesandpaper.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a little bit of Herbert Hoover in Michael Simoncini. Not President Hoover, who was mocked for his paltry response to the Great Depression, with displaced homeless Americans who lived in shanty town slums, calling them “Hoovervilles.” But rather the “Great Humanitarian” Hoover, who founded and led the Commission for Relief in Belgium during World War I, a volunteer organization that fed over 9 million starving people who were trapped between the German army of occupation and the British naval blockade.

www.thesandpaper.net
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Health
Ocean County, NJ
Society
City
Tuckerton, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbert Hoover
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Pandemic#Canned Foods#Food Pantry#Pinelands Regional Food#Americans#The Commission For Relief#German#British#Hooveranian#Simoncini And Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
Country
Belgium
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
EnvironmentNBC News

Elsa rapidly intensifies to become the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season

Tropical Storm Elsa strengthened early Friday to become the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season. By Friday night, the Category 1 storm had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph as it moved quickly in the Caribbean Sea, the National Hurricane Center said. It was about 475 miles east-southeast of Isla Beata in the Dominican Republic and was moving west-northwest at 30 mph.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...