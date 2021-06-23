Pinelands Regional Food Director and His Team Stepped Up to the Plate During Pandemic
There’s a little bit of Herbert Hoover in Michael Simoncini. Not President Hoover, who was mocked for his paltry response to the Great Depression, with displaced homeless Americans who lived in shanty town slums, calling them “Hoovervilles.” But rather the “Great Humanitarian” Hoover, who founded and led the Commission for Relief in Belgium during World War I, a volunteer organization that fed over 9 million starving people who were trapped between the German army of occupation and the British naval blockade.www.thesandpaper.net