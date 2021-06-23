Cancel
Willie Nelson announces series of concerts in July

By D. Okoro
Bay News 9
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUCK, Texas — Willie Nelson has announced a series of three concerts in July at his ranch in Luck, Texas. “Welcome Back Willie” marks Willie Nelson & Family's return to the stage on July 16, 17 and 18. Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, June 24 at luckpresents.com.

