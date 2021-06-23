Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Bill capping township general assistance funds on Pritzker desk

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Townships in Illinois would be required to either lower taxes or even possibly rebate excess general assistance funds to taxpayers under a bill that’s on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk. In 2017, a measure from state Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, was enacted that prohibits townships from having...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Fund#General Assistance#Rebate#Pritzker#The Supreme Court#D Villa Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Springfield, ILwjpf.com

Pritzker signs omnibus elections bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) — Governor JB Pritzker has signed into law a bill that expands access to the ballot box and moves the 2022 primary election date. SB 825 increases access to curbside voting, establishes permanent vote by mail registries, and strengthens cybersecurity standards for election authorities. The legislation also allows sheriffs outside of Cook County to set up polling stations at county jails for individuals awaiting trial.
Chicago, ILKankakee Daily Journal

CAPITOL RECAP: Hundreds of bills will head to Pritzker

SPRINGFIELD – With the first year of the 102nd General Assembly mostly wrapped up, lawmakers as of Friday had officially passed 664 bills through both houses for eventual consideration by the governor. Gov. JB Pritzker had signed 17 of them as of Friday, including the Thursday signing of the state’s...
Chicago, ILcapitolfax.com

Pritzker signs fixed budget bill

After speaking to the investments made possible by the FY22 state budget this morning, Governor JB Pritzker signed Senate Bill 2017, the FY22 Budget Implementation Act, as well as the certification of the General Assembly’s concurrence on Senate Bill 2800, the state’s spending plan. “By signing the state budget today,...
Springfield, ILkhqa.com

Pritzker says clean energy bill talks will continue in coming weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Legislation that promised to make Illinois a leader in renewable energy is on hold for now as lawmakers work to overcome disagreements. Lawmakers had planned to come back to Springfield this week to take care of some unfinished business from the legislative session, including a sweeping clean energy bill.
Politicswmay.com

Big Stack Of Legislation Lands On Pritzker’s Desk

Governor JB Pritzker has a lot on his to-do list for the next few weeks. Illinois lawmakers passed 664 pieces of legislation during the recent spring session. As of Friday, Pritzker had taken action on 17 of those bills, including the new state budget, a package of election reforms, and the bill creating the Juneteenth holiday. The governor must decide whether to sign or veto the remaining bills.
PoliticsKankakee Daily Journal

FOID bill strengthening enforcement for revoked cards will head to Pritzker

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois house on Wednesday passed a Firearm Owner Identification card law change that would strengthen law enforcement’s ability to retrieve guns from those with suspended or revoked FOID cards and allow for voluntary fingerprinting to expedite renewals. Renewals. FOID card applicants would not be required to submit...
Cook County, ILhoiabc.com

Gov. Pritzker signs bill expanding voting access

(WSIL) — Governor JB Pritzker signed SB 825 into law Thursday, expanding access to the ballot box for Illinoisans. The law expands access to curbside voting, establishes permanent vote by mail registries, establishes a central polling location in counties across the state, strengthens cybersecurity standards for election authorities in Illinois, and proves viable voting opportunities for justice-impacted individuals.
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Bill on Pritzker’s desk aims to promote LGBTQ people on corporate boards

(The Center Square) – A recently passed bill would add self-identified gender identity and sexual orientation to the existing annual reporting requirement for public corporations. The bill is on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk. State Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, filed Senate Bill 1730. It aims to identify corporations that want...
PoliticsGalena Gazette

More than 660 bills will head to Pritzker after legislative session

SPRINGFIELD – With the first year of the 102nd General Assembly mostly wrapped up, lawmakers as of Friday had officially passed 664 bills through both houses for eventual consideration by the governor. Gov. JB Pritzker had signed 17 of them as of Friday, including the Thursday signing of the state’s...
Collegesthecentersquare.com

Bill to close university golden parachute loophole on governor’s desk

(The Center Square) – A measure on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk could protect taxpayers from having to cover the cost of golden parachutes and special deals for public university administrators. After several high-profile cases of public university administrators in Illinois getting large severance packages, a couple of years ago Illinois...
Champaign, ILTelegraph

Pritzker signs college sports endorsements bill

CHAMPAIGN – Starting Thursday, Illinois student-athletes can sign individual endorsement deals while enrolled at a college or university. On Tuedsay, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law SB 2338, the Student-Athlete Endorsement Rights Act, granting student-athletes control over their name, image, likeness or voice for the first time while undoing the practice of banning students from earning money despite the hours they commit to their sport.
Politicsohiohouse.gov

Callender, General Assembly Approve State Budget Bill, Fair School Funding Plan

COLUMBUS – Today, State Rep. Jamie Callender (R-Concord) and the General Assembly passed House Bill 110, the state’s two-year operating budget for Fiscal Years 2022-2023. The legislation highlights include a new school funding reform plan, tax relief, jobs and economic support, and several other initiatives. “This bill is a victory...
Rockford, ILWIFR

Gov. Pritzker gets 70K apps for rental relief funding

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Rental Payment Program has paid out $70 million to landlords on tenants’ behalf in 87 counties as the authority reviews the nearly 70,000 applications it has received for rental assistance, Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority announced Wednesday. An additional $17 million...
Politicswmay.com

Bill to protect public employees during strikes heads to Pritzker’s desk

(The Center Square) – A bill Democrats say will protect public employees during strikes is on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk, a signature away from becoming state law. House Bill 2521, sponsored by state Rep. Edgar Gonzalez Jr., aims to help public sector employees in the event of a strike. If signed, the bill would prohibit employers from threatening to terminate employees if they go on strike.Gonzalez said the goal of the legislation is to give workers more leverage at the bargaining table in the event of a strike.”After speaking with some unions, I asked them is there anything I can do to help bring them more leverage when bargaining,” Gonzalez said. “I met with 4 different unions while drafting this legislation and the 5 of us came up with this bill to help employees.”State Rep. Steven Reick, R-Woodstock, opposed HB2521. He said that this bill is taking all of the power the employer has in the face of an economic strike.”Basically what this bill is doing, from an employer’s standpoint, is taking away all of our power in the face of an economic strike,” Reick said.Gonzalez said the bill will help employees.”I tend to look at this from the positive side and that is protecting employees when they feel they need to strike,” Gonzalez said.The bill would not allow for the termination of workers, but it does allow employers to hire temporary workers.Those in opposition include Republicans and the Illinois Association of School Boards. State Rep. Charles Meier, R-Highland, raised concerns about the legislation.”We have veterans in our hospitals that require special care, the care of a worker who knows front and back how to work with them and care for them,” Meier said. “Adding a temporary worker to a place like that could have horrible consequences.”If Pritzker signs the legislation, it will go into effect immediately.