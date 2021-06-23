Forest rangers stay busy assisting hikers

Watch as the Maine Forest Service Helicopter lands at Mt Katahdin in order to take a hiker to safety, after he was stranded for more than 60 hours. The 59-year-old Missouri man began his hike on Thursday, as part of the Appalachian Trail trek. He spent Thursday night on the mountain, and reached the summit on Friday, but was injured at some point in his journey. Saturday morning, he was found by hikers and searchers, and the rescue began. But bringing an injured hiker, in a litter, down off the summit of Katahdin is daunting, to say the least.