Strawberry Moon

We consider the possibility that the solar wind emits photons via bremsstrahlung when colliding with Dark Matter (DM) particles within the solar system. To this effect, we calculate the bremsstrahlung spectrum a proton would emit when colliding with a neutral spin-1/2 particle through the exchange of a scalar neutral particle. We assume a speed of 600 km/sec for the solar wind and assume that the speed of the dark matter halo is due to the motion of the sun through the galaxy, which we take as 300 km/sec. We assume a DM density of 0.3 GeV/cm^3 and a solar wind composed primarily of protons with a total rate of ejection mass set at 10^9kg/sec. We use a Monte Carlo technique to let this interaction take place within the solar system and calculate the photon rate an observer would detect on Earth or at the edge of the solar system as a function of photon energy. We find that the rates are in general very small but could be observable in some scenarios at wavelengths in the mm or cm range.