Punk Rock Flea Market at LVL Up

Like the unstoppable bass drum of D-Beat, The Ritz’s long-running Punk Rock Flea Market returns to downtown right on time. Though this year’s event takes place on the patio space at the nearby LVL Up, it still comes with merch, music, clothing, and plenty more for today’s discerning punk. To ring in the return, San Jose’s hometown heroes of heaviness Sunami headline a hardcore lineup that includes brutal locals like Extinguish, Connoisseur, and Lead Dream (with members of SJ’s other hardcore heroes Gulch). It’s sure to be a lovely Sunday on the veranda, my dear punks.