Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Punk Rock Flea Market at LVL Up

By Mike Huguenor
Metro active
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike the unstoppable bass drum of D-Beat, The Ritz’s long-running Punk Rock Flea Market returns to downtown right on time. Though this year’s event takes place on the patio space at the nearby LVL Up, it still comes with merch, music, clothing, and plenty more for today’s discerning punk. To ring in the return, San Jose’s hometown heroes of heaviness Sunami headline a hardcore lineup that includes brutal locals like Extinguish, Connoisseur, and Lead Dream (with members of SJ’s other hardcore heroes Gulch). It’s sure to be a lovely Sunday on the veranda, my dear punks.

activate.metroactive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Jose, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punk Rock#Flea Market#Ritz#Sj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...
Iowa StatePosted by
CNN

11-year-old boy dies, 3 others injured after a raft ride at an Iowa amusement park overturns

CNN — An 11-year-old boy died and another juvenile is in critical condition after a raft ride at an Iowa amusement park overturned Saturday. Michael Jaramillo was on board the Raging River ride at Adventureland in Altoona, Iowa, when it flipped over. He died from injuries and another juvenile is in critical condition, while two of the other six passengers were recently released from the hospital.

Comments / 0

Community Policy