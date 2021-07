Britain will reportedly grant quarantine exemptions to thousands of VIPs to ensure the final of the Euros takes place in London and not Budapest.It is understood that the tournament’s semi-finals and final, which are due to be played at Wembley on 6, 7 and 11 July, could be moved to Hungary because of its more open travel policies.From next week, Hungary will welcome visitors from Schengen zone countries without the need to self-isolate, while the UK requires these passengers to quarantine for up to 10 days, as they will be arriving from amber list destinations.As a result of these border...