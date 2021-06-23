Erma Seifert Larion, 89, went home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2021. She was born in 1932 in Rockyford, Colo. Erma attended Oak View grammar school and graduated from Galt High School in 1950. She worked at Farmers & Merchants Bank in Lodi, T.A. Bowen and Son, and Bank of America. She was an excellent cook, and her greatest love was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Erma always had a positive attitude, was very caring and loved by everyone.