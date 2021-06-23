Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galt, CA

Erma Seifert Larion

galtheraldonline.com
 8 days ago

Erma Seifert Larion, 89, went home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2021. She was born in 1932 in Rockyford, Colo. Erma attended Oak View grammar school and graduated from Galt High School in 1950. She worked at Farmers & Merchants Bank in Lodi, T.A. Bowen and Son, and Bank of America. She was an excellent cook, and her greatest love was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Erma always had a positive attitude, was very caring and loved by everyone.

www.galtheraldonline.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galt, CA
City
Posey, CA
City
Lodi, CA
City
Pleasant Hill, CA
Local
California Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak View#Galt High School#Farmers Merchants Bank#Bank Of America#Bartlett Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...