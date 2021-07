This short, steep trail begins near a historic cabin and skirts a marshy flatland before turning uphill through a deadfall-scattered forest. This area is the moose-watching capital of Colorado, so watch for antlers along the trail (especially in the mornings and afternoons). Switchbacks climb beside the Upper Michigan Ditch and offer unfettered glimpses of the Nokhu Crags. The sheer western faces of these 12,485-foot peaks form the dramatic backdrop for Lake Agnes. The tough hike ends right at the lakeshore, where fishermen settle into the sandy western bank for a shot at rainbow and cutthroat trout. Allow at least an hour for the easy 1-mile trip around the lake, more if you plan to stop for a picnic or a swim.