Let’s be honest. During the 2020 offseason, there were a ton of fans around here that were hoping that Tom Brady’s free agency was going to end with him replacing Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee. The Titans were never really interested, and general manager Jon Robinson decided to stick with Tannehill. It was the right decision, despite the fact that Brady would go on to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and win the Super Bowl in 2021. While Brady never commented on the possibility of reuniting with Robinson and Mike Vrabel in Tennessee, he might have taken a shot at Tannehill and the franchise in an episode of The Shop on HBO.