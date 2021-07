Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has stated that Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is not permitted to undertake any regulated activity in the UK.The watchdog said in a statement that Binance, which is part of the wider Binance Group, cannot undertake any regulated activities without the prior written consent of the FCA.“The Binance Group appear to be offering UK customers a range of products and services via a website, Binance.com,” the FCA statement says.“No other entity in the Binance Group holds any form of UK authorisation, registration or licence to conduct regulated activity in the UK,” the...