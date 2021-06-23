Hundreds raised for Allison Rose Foundation fundraiser at Park Synagogue

Family Initiative welcomed over 200 community leaders to its Casino Night fundraiser at the Cape Coral Yacht Club Saturday, Oct. 22. The event raised over $175,000. All funds directly support and empower children and families through compassion and innovation. Since 2015, Family Initiative has served over 4,000 children and families across the region who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or are dealing with behavioral issues due to trauma and have been placed in the foster care system. In addition to providing individualized occupational therapy services and behavior analysis, Family Initiative hosts a weekly Saturday Social Skills Playgroup which provides a unique, safe and supportive environment for children to connect with their peers and develop socialization skills, friendships, and a social network through structured activities; a weekly art program that offers a fun and supportive environment for children and young adults to blend creativity with clinical services; a weekly hang out for teens and young adults on the spectrum to talk with their peers about the triumphs and challenges of each day without worrying about knowing the “right words” or the “right way” to engage; ASD Parent Support Group for caregivers to learn more about various topics, gain resources for their family and connect with other parents; and free community autism screenings and ongoing community trainings.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO