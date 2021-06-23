‘Bounce Back’ at LVL Up

As the pandemic hopefully enters our rear view mirror, now is the perfect time to heal from a traumatic year through the universal values of Peace, Love, Unity, and Respect. Electronic music collective The Smile High Club has the South Bay covered with a whole day of future funk and house in LVL UP’s very cool patio, with DJs like Bzar, Rieta, and Sokyo. And while getting in touch with their own internal oneness, showgoers can check out local favorite vendors like Plant Lush and Second Hand Hustle to cop some jawns to reflect the right post-quarantine vibes for home or person.