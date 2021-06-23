Being black in America is an everyday struggle. Now, take a moment and imagine what it is like to be a woman, man, or individual who also identifies within the rainbow spectrum or any other culturally diverse groups that transcend heteronormative standards of society.

We have a unique way in which we communicate with each other in the Black community. It's an interpersonal experience that happens among neighbors, distant cousins, and longtime friends. We often need to see each other, laugh, bond, and embrace over things like food. That's where the Cookout comes in. It's a joyous event that celebrates our advancements, growth, and kinship. An integral part of how the Cookout executes is through the music, traditions, and cuisine. Black American cuisine is often associated with Southern comfort food because of colonial slavery and the antebellum era. And the Cookout is dependent on these traditions and history that feed it so that it survives. In turn, it creates a powerful environment that is unanimous for all Black folks.