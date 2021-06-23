Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara, CA

Being black in America is an everyday struggle. Now, take a moment and imagine what it is like to be a woman, man, or individual who also identifies within the rainbow spectrum or any other culturally diverse groups that transcend heteronormative standards of society.

fielding.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs recently defined by Black Feminist Kimberle Crenshaw, intersectionality has been redefined over the past 30 years and now is “a lens, a prism, for seeing the way in which various forms of inequality often operate together and exacerbate each other… What is often missing is how some people are subject to all of these, and the experience is not just the sum of its parts (Steinmetz, 2020).” In order to truly understand the experience of individuals and psychotherapy clients, we have to understand how nature and nurture have shaped, defined, and manufactured their narratives.

www.fielding.edu
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Santa Barbara, CA
Society
City
Santa Barbara, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Feminism#Black People#Black In America#Cultural Diversity#Black Feminist#Juneteenth#Lgbtqia#Bipoc Lbgtqia#Caucasian#Bipoc Lgbtqia#Y#B#Nami#Stramm#P#Duke University Press#The Trevor Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Books & LiteratureStamford Advocate

Cognella Announces Forthcoming Book, Making Black Lives Matter: Confronting Anti-Black Racism, Edited by Kevin Cokley, Ph.D.

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. Cognella is proud to announce the forthcoming publication of Making Black Lives Matter: Confronting Anti-Black Racism edited by renowned scholar and psychologist Kevin Cokley, Ph.D. Featuring contributed chapters from Black scholars, practitioners, activists, and students, the book explores the history and contemporary circumstances of anti-Black racism, offers powerful personal anecdotes, and provides recommendations and solutions to challenge anti-Black racism in its various manifestations.
Madison, NJdrew.edu

How to Be an Active Ally to Black Women at Work

How to Be an Active Ally to Black Women at Work was originally published on The Muse, a great place to research companies and careers. Click here to search for great jobs and companies near you. “Ally” is a popular word in the workplace these days as people seek to...
SocietyWicked Local

COLUMN: Anti-Black Lives Matter propaganda on my porch

To the person who put anti-anti-racist propaganda on my porch, I don’t know who you are, but I wish I did so I could talk with you personally. I’d like to learn why you would leave a 50-page pamphlet attacking the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement on the porch of someone with a Black Lives Matter yard sign.
Societyggwash.org

How fear of gender based violence impacts women’s transportation choices

A version of this article was first published in Streetsblog. Fears of sexual assault and other gender-based violence are actively keeping women from walking in their cities, a new study finds — and transportation leaders aren’t doing enough to design streets that can make people of all genders feel comprehensively safe traveling outside cars.
Berkeley, CAYubaNet

Interview: Why is anti-trans violence on the rise in America?

While the American public may have a broader understanding of the experiences of people who are transgender, non-binary and gender-nonconforming, violence against these communities — in the form of killings and prejudiced American policy — has continued to rise. This year is on track to be the deadliest on record...
SocietyWashington Post

Podcast aims to go beyond ‘Surface Level’ discussions about being Black and gay in America

Popular culture tends to portray Black gay men as two extremes: the hypermasculine brute or the sassy femme. Howard University alums Damon Epps, Tony Jermin and Jordan Randall hope to provide a broader and more nuanced take with “Surface Level,” a podcast full of uplifting stories, some comedy, and a lot of real talk centered on the reality of being Black and gay in contemporary America.
Minneapolis, MNfinance-commerce.com

Black workers stopped making progress on pay. Is it racism?

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. William Spriggs, a professor at Howard University, wrote an open letter last year to his fellow economists. Reacting to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, he began the letter with a question: “Is now a teachable moment for economists?”
Businesshbr.org

What Does It Take to Build a Culture of Belonging?

To impose the changes needed to achieve promises of racial justice, equity, and inclusion, organizations require all hands on deck — at levels of the company. But widespread support on any effort can be difficult to garner, especially when it comes to DE&I work. An essential part of this is to create a culture where every employee, regardless of their background, feels they belong.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Why Dealing With People Is Now the Biggest Well-Being Struggle

While many workers experienced a surge of resilience during the pandemic, they are also feeling exhausted and close to burnout. However, most workers are venting to friends and family rather than coming to their supervisors with their concerns. Companies can make the return to the office easier by prioritizing recovery,...
SocietyCIO

Changing the equation on LGBTQ+ equity and inclusion

Max Masure endures being called the wrong name, however unwillingly, because certain companies’ technologies don’t offer an option for customers to share anything other than their legal names. As an ethical UX researcher and a transgender nonbinary queer person, Masure (they/them) considers it an unacceptable practice that harms individuals, counters...
MusicTravel + Leisure

How the Cookout Became a Pillar of Cuisine and Culture in Black America

We have a unique way in which we communicate with each other in the Black community. It's an interpersonal experience that happens among neighbors, distant cousins, and longtime friends. We often need to see each other, laugh, bond, and embrace over things like food. That's where the Cookout comes in. It's a joyous event that celebrates our advancements, growth, and kinship. An integral part of how the Cookout executes is through the music, traditions, and cuisine. Black American cuisine is often associated with Southern comfort food because of colonial slavery and the antebellum era. And the Cookout is dependent on these traditions and history that feed it so that it survives. In turn, it creates a powerful environment that is unanimous for all Black folks.
Educationmsu.edu

Ask the Expert: What is critical race theory and why is it under attack in our schools?

"Ask the Expert" articles provide information and insights from MSU scientists, researchers and scholars about national and global issues, complex research and general-interest subjects based on their areas of academic expertise and study. They may feature historical information, background, research findings, or offer tips. Michigan joins other states that have...
Public Healthstudyfinds.org

People who fear COVID-19 are also more judgmental towards others: ‘It’s an emotional link’

CAMBRIDGE, England — People who are more afraid of catching Covid-19 are also more judgmental, according to a new study by scientists at the University of Cambridge. Researchers studying how we make moral judgments found that people more concerned about the disease were more disapproving when it came to the wrongdoings of others — regardless of what they were doing wrong.