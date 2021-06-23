How To Recreate Allie's Hair From The Notebook

Chignons are a classic hairstyle we've all heard of but may not be the most comfortable vocalizing aloud. Pronounced shee-nyohn, the term translates from the French expression chignon du cou, meaning nape of the neck. And that's precisely where this style sits on the head - just above the nape of the neck. Also commonly known as a low bun, a chignon offers versatility in its shape, presenting itself as a knot, twist, or wrap-style bun. This versatility offers options for hair of all textures and all lengths, and it gives it a certain chic-ness that goes beyond your average DIY bun. While there is a chignon style out there for everyone, today, I'm showing you how to do a clean and simple twisted chignon on short, thick hair. Keep reading to learn how to get the perfect chignon in seven simple steps.