Morrowind Remake Mod 'Skywind' Drops New Developer Update Video On Making "A Believable World"

There is a never-ending amount of rumors that come up online regarding the video game industry. Everything about who is joining a studio, their projects being worked on, and what new features are coming out for a given title is always a hot topic to dive into. One of the franchises that have been coming up more and more lately is Konami’s Silent Hill. This beloved franchise has been on ice for years now and it was within the last year or two that rumors started to circulate on a new project being developed.