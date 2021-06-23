Cancel
Video Games

Morrowind Remake Mod 'Skywind' Drops New Developer Update Video On Making "A Believable World"

By Liana Ruppert
Game Informer Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Skywind Morrowind Skyrim remake is a project that I've been covering for years and can't help but to feel passionately excited for. This ambitious fan-driven project is not only approved by Bethesda but also seeks to faithfully recreate Morrowind using the Skyrim engine. This has been years in the making and while we do have quite a bit of time left to wait, we do have a new development update video to showcase the finer details of what Skywind brings to the table.

